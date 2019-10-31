Mr Michael Ajigbotoso, Chief Operating Officer, Med-View Airline, on Thursday said the airline would resume flight operations in the next few weeks.

Ajigbotoso made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the airline, which had a few months back temporarily suspended its flights, would recommence services in November.

According to him, the airline, which remains the only carrier on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), had to temporarily suspend operations due to lack of equipment.

He said that the airline management had, however, perfected plans to return to some of its old routes in the country.

Ajigbotoso said that the airline was in compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 9.1.1.12 (A), and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was aware of its current status.

The aviation chief said that some aircraft of the airline which went for maintenance checks would return to service very soon.

He said that the airline would return stronger despite the recent challenge in operations, with the safety and comfort of its passengers still paramount to its operations.

Ajigbotoso commended the staff of the airline for their commitment, despite the recent operational challenges.

He also assured committed clients who had continued to stand by Med-View that the airline would not fail them.