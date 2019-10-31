Preparations are in top gear ahead of the 31st Edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

The fair, which is being promoted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will hold from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10.

Hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors from Nigeria and across the world are expected to participate in the 10-day event.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the situation on Thursday observed several artisans putting finishing touches to exhibition pavilions, stands, and booths.

Also, commercial banks such as United Bank for Africa and Stanbic IBTC have already erected their structures while both local and foreign exhibitors were seen bringing their goods into the venue.

Items being exhibited at the fair include household electrical appliances, generators, inverters, furniture, tyres, computers, African fabrics and artworks among others.

An art exhibitor, Mr. Timileyin Omidiran, from the Omidiran African Arts Gallery, Ile Ife, told NAN that the gallery had a long history with the organisers and had been participating for the past 15 years.

“Our past experiences have been good at the Lagos International Trade Fair and hopefully this year will even be better. This year, we are showcasing our new style wood of arts and sell them, “Omidiran said.

He expressed optimism that despite the economic situation, art lovers would purchase quality artworks that would be on display during the fair.

The Lagos International Trade Fair, the largest of such fairs in Nigeria, has attracted both local and foreign exhibitors over the years. It provides opportunities for various sector groups and professionals to present new products and new ideas.