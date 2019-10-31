Toke Makinwa 2019 Halloween outfit

By Nimot Sulaimon

Toke Makinwa, Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author celebrate 2019 Halloween with a “maleficent-inspired” outfit.

The popular vixen shared pictures of her costume on her social media page with the caption, ” Trick or Treats???? Happy Halloween guys”.

View this post on Instagram

Trick or Treats???? Happy Halloween 🎃 guys 🖤 TM X @tojufoyeh Make up @anitabrows

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on

Halloween is the night of every 31st of October, the eve of All Saints’ Day, often celebrated by children dressing up in frightening masks and costumes. Halloween is thought to be associated with the Celtic festival Samhain when ghosts and spirits were believed to be abroad.