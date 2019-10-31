By Nimot Sulaimon

Toke Makinwa, Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author celebrate 2019 Halloween with a “maleficent-inspired” outfit.

The popular vixen shared pictures of her costume on her social media page with the caption, ” Trick or Treats???? Happy Halloween guys”.

Halloween is the night of every 31st of October, the eve of All Saints’ Day, often celebrated by children dressing up in frightening masks and costumes. Halloween is thought to be associated with the Celtic festival Samhain when ghosts and spirits were believed to be abroad.