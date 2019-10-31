Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday ordered the Ministry of Justice to amend the panel code to death penalty for kidnappers in the state.

The governor disclosed this during the inauguration of a 16- man commission of inquiry on the kidnap of nine children in Kano and sold in Onitsha, Anambra State.

He said the commission had 30 days to complete and submit its report.

The governor described kidnapping as criminal, anti-Christian, anti-lslam and heinous.

More to come…