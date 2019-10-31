The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of five armed robbery suspects, who terrorised travellers along Numan -Savannah-Yalwa Lamurde federal highway in the state.

The command spokesperson, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Wednesday in Yola, said the suspects had for a long time, been terrorising motorists and travellers in the area.

Nguroje added that the suspects had specialised in mounting roadblocks in the night while carrying dangerous weapons terrifying the people.

“The state command on October 26, had successfully apprehended five suspected armed robbers, who are terrorising motorists and travellers at night along Numan- Savannah- Yalwan Lamurde Federal highway.

“The suspects, including a woman, are now under interrogation,” Nguroje said.

He said the suspects were aged between 25 and 42 and after interrogation, they would be charged to court for conviction.

Nguroje also recalled that on Oct. 27, 2019, the command patrol team in Yola at night, apprehended four suspected armed robbers, who specialised in snatching KeKe NAPEP after injuring or killing the rider.

He said the suspects were apprehended after inflicting injuries on one Keke NAPEP rider and ran away with the Keke.

“They were arrested while trying to escape after inflicting injuries on the Keke NAPEP rider.

“They tied the neck of the rider with a rope and pushed him around, but luckily for the driver, he survived the ordeal,” Nguroje added.

He said the suspects would soon be taken to court after interrogation.