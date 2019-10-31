A 40-year-old event planner, Michael Olalekan, who allegedly misappropriated N6 million belonging to his employer, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna.

The police charged Olalekan, who resides in Barnawa, Kaduna, is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ezekiel Amos, told the court that the matter was reported on Oct. 2 at the Barnawa Police Station by the complainant, Samuel Makolo.

He alleged that in June 2017, the complainant employed the defendant to manage his event centre located on Gongola Street, Kaduna.

The prosecutor said the defendant collected N6 million from different customers and could not account for it.

Amos said that all efforts made by the complainant to get his money back from the defendant failed.

He alleged that during investigation the defendant confessed to have collected only N4.8 million from the customers which he misappropriated.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 294 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017

The Magistrate, Musa Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must produce two passports photographs each, National Identity Card and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 24 for hearing.