European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is to have an operation to treat an aneurysm on November 11, according to his spokeswoman Mina Andreeva on Thursday.

The procedure is to take place during the 64-year-old’s projected final month in office.

His term was due to end Oct. 31, but he is set to stay in his post as a caretaker until the start of December due to a delay in the approval of the new commission, to be headed by Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen.

Juncker was forced to sit out on a G7 summit in August in France after his gallbladder was removed in an emergency operation.

The former prime minister of Luxembourg has headed the European Union’s executive since 2014.

At last year’s NATO summit, he was seen swaying and stumbling alongside other leaders. He had sciatica and had leg cramps that day, he explained later.