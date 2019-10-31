Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi announced on Thursday a presidential pardon for 86 prisoners, the Interior Ministry said in a Facebook statement.

Another 219 prisoners have been conditionally released a total of 305, according to the statement said.

The decree came on the occasion of the anniversary of the October War victory on Israel, it added.

The Egyptian president usually issues a pardon decree on public holidays including two religious Muslim festivals, the holy month of Ramadan and the July 23 Revolution anniversary.