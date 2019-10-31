By Jethro Ibileke

The protracted crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly takes a new twist on Thursday, with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process to recall the member representing Ovia North East Constituency ll, Vincent Uwadia.

This was just as the leaders also suspend indefinitely, the embattled member-elect for “flouting party rules, decisions, engaging in dishonest practices and absent from meetings to which he was invited without reasonable cause.”

The party leaders in the area said the call for his recall is in accordance with the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

They added that “there is now an urgent need to ensure adequate representation for all seven wards of of Ovia North East Constituency 2 to ensure equitable development along with others.”

Uwadia, a member of the APC and some members-elect had stayed away from sitting since its inauguration on June 17 over alleged procedural breach.

The punitive measure was part of the resolutions reached by the executive members of APC in his constituent dated October 30, 2019 and addressed to the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Anslem Ojezua.

According to the resolutions endorsed by Jester Edoseghe, chairman of APC, Okada East ward 2 and 25 other executive members, the leaders said Uwadiae ignored the right to fair hearing when he was invited for a general meeting on October 13, 2019.

The resolution stated that: “Whereas, during the said meeting, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Monday Osaigbovo was mandated to call Mr. Vincent Uwadia on phone to remind him of the meeting, but he refused to honour the invitation.

“His refusal is an expression of intolerance that is contradictory to the values that define the people of Ovia North East Local Government and Okada East in particular.”