The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned the trial of Abiodun Agbele, an aide of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, to December 2, 2019.

Agbele is standing trial before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, on alleged money laundering preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the tune of N1.2bn.

The money is allegedly from the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), under Sambo Dasuki.

The adjournment followed the application for more time by the defence team, which objected to the cross-examination of the fifth prosecution witness (PW5), Damola Otuyalo, former head of Cash in Transit, Diamond Bank Plc, on exhibits AA14, AA15 and AA16.

Damola Otuyalo, the former Head of Cash and Transit, Diamond Bank Plc, had given a vivid account of how the alleged sum was moved out of the local wing of the Lagos Airport and eventually handed over to Obanikoro.

According to Otuyalo, they arranged 65 big bags known as jumbo bags, content of which was money. He said they waited for some time before they could be able to off-load the cash from the aircraft. The witness also said that his director called him on phone and asked him to hand over the cash to Mr Musiliu Obanikoro.