Everton appear to be the quarter-finalists in the Carabao League Cup that have a mountain to climb as they face fellow premier league club, Leicester City in the draw revealed today.

But for Manchester clubs, City and United and Liverpool, the quarter-final run may be a walk in the park.

Premier League Champions Manchester City will face Oxford United, which play in League One, the third tier of English football.

Manchester United will face Colchester United, which competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league system.

Liverpool, whose manager Jurgen Klopp threatened a pull-out because of a crowded schedule, have Aston Villa, also in the premier league to deal with. Liverpool at the moment sits atop the league table while Villa are 15th.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played the week commencing December 16.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Oxford United vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Colchester United

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Everton vs Leicester