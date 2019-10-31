Former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Supreme Court Judgement against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as ‘heartwarming’.

Chime in Enugu on Thursday that the judgement had confirmed the will of the people.

According to him, given the way Buhari is going especially as it affects the South East, distracting his government will be unfortunate.

“President Buhari has shown a lot of commitment to the South East with the recent approval of N10 billion for the rehabilitation of Enugu Airport runway, the second Niger bridge among other projects in the zone.

“May he continue the way he is going and not be distracted,’’ he said.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the president to remain focused adding that the country was moving in the right direction.

Chime, however, charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to relax and find a way of remodelling the party.

“PDP is no longer in existence. The actors in the party should come up with a new vehicle and change everything about it including its name,’’ Chime said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate in the Feb 23 election against President Buhari.