Protesters who invested about N4 billion in the Bluekey Investment Club across the Niger Delta have stormed the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the scam that has rocked the investment.

The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC, assured the scores of investors of Club across the Niger Delta of diligent investigations.

The protesters converged at the entrance of the Zonal office and carried placards bearing inscriptions like: “Suanu, Bluekey Refund Our Money,” “EFCC, Save Us From Bluekey,” “Refund Investors, We Are Crying Out For Help,” “Save Innocent Investors From Accruing Debts, Bluekey.”

One of the protesters, Leo Ativie, appealed to the EFCC to refund investors money locked in Bluekey’s accounts, stressing that the investors are ” innocent Nigerians”.

Another protester, Stephen Okojie, said that the money invested in the company were borrowed funds.