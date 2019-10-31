Spanish giant, Barcelona and English champions, Manchester City have reportedly indicated interest in Uruguayan star who plays as a midfielder for Serie A club Juventus, Rodrigo Bentancur.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Barca and City are willing to have the player’s signature after falling out of Maurizio Sarri’s first-team choice, making only three starts this season.

The Uruguay international who turned 22 back in June has been in Turin since the summer of 2017 in a €12.5m deal when he joined from Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

Last season, he made 40 appearances contributing two goals and three assists last season.

It was revealed that the midfield positions at the Old Lady are crowded this season with Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can, Adrien Rabiot, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Bentancur all among the options.