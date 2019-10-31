The Nigerian Metallurgical Society (NMS) says the Ajaokuta steel company can employ more than 10,000 workers in Nigeria.

Prof. Suleiman Hassan, the National President of the society, stated this in his welcoming address at the 35th Conference and Annual General Meeting, tagged: “Ilorin 2019″, on Thursday at the University of Ilorin.

The theme of the conference was entitled “The Role of Metallurgical Industries in Sustainable Development Goals”.

Hassan observed that the steel industry if revived, would also lead to the employment of additional 200,000 workers in the upstream and down-stream ancillary industries. He explained that the Ajaokuta steel company requires some 10,000 personnel to function, adding that this will lead to a great effect of boosting the steel community that would bring rise to other businesses.

“Multiplier effect of the employment is created on the other sectors of the economy which increases in geometric progression. Steel has played a major role in the industrial transformation of nations and the relationship between steels and other sectors of the economy cannot be over discussed.

“The products from metallurgical industries like steel serves as the material backbone of economic development because of its passive use in all spheres of economic life such as the creation of high production capacity in mechanised farming and the processing. Others are preservation and storage of food products, development of the building, roads, railways, harbours, power generation, and telecommunications, among others,” the NMS said.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to expedite action on its efforts at reviving the company.