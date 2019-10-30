A nursing mom and her baby escaped unhurt Monday night when a landslide destroyed a building at Umuchime Amuzukwu-Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia.

Narrating the incident to newsmen on Tuesday, Mrs Ijeoma Emmanuel, said that the incident happened around midnight.

Emmanuel said that she felt a vibration on the ground, followed by a major crack on the wall of the building.

She said that moments after she stepped out of her building with her baby to ascertain the cause of the vibration, the building collapsed right into the deep gully behind it.

She expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life and baby’s.

Other residents of the area said that the disaster had destroyed many homes and farmlands in the area since it first occurred two years ago.

A civil servant, Mr Azubuike Jinanwa, said that many houses and farmlands in the area had been swept away by the disaster.

Jinanwa said that more buildings and farmlands are under serious threat by the phenomenon, causing palpable panic in the community.

He said that the landslide first occurred about two years ago, when property, including buildings and farmlands, worth millions of naira was destroyed.