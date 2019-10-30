A 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist on climate change whose campaigning has gained international recognition, Greta Thunberg has turned down an environmental award and £40,000 in prize money.

The environmental award was offered by Nordic Council, which is formed by 87 members from across the Nordic countries, including Greta’s home country of Sweden.

The Swedish campaigner revealed why she will not accept the award in a lengthy post on her Instagram page. She, however, appreciated the acknowledgment of the Council.

Thunberg said the climate movement does not need any more awards but that the authorities should start listening to the current, best available science.

“What we need is for our politicians and the people in power to start to listen to the current, best available science.”

“I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour.”

The schoolgirl also accused Nordic countries of bragging about their success in combating climate change and criticised their environmental policies, without doing nothing to help the cause.

“The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita – if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping – then it’s a whole other story.”

“So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I – and Fridays For Future in Sweden – choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award,” she said.

See her post here.