Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Supreme Court, describing the judgment as “yet another landmark” in the country’s annals.

The Governor said he received the news with “great joy”, noting that the Supreme Court’s judgment had not only consolidated the nation’s democracy, but also further strengthened the citizens’ belief in the judicial process.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Muhammed, on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the APC’s victory at the apex court affirmed the will of majority of Nigerians, stressing that the judgment averted the danger of returning the country to the period of plague, which, the Governor said, defined the PDP’s “16 years of misrule”.

Today’s judgment, Sanwo-Olu said, shattered all hurdles set against the President and has fully set him and his team on the journey to take the country to the Next Level in infrastructural renewal and economic development.

The statement reads: “With great joy in my heart, I have received the news of the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and my great party, All Progressives Congress, at the Supreme Court today. This is yet another landmark judgment that will enrich our democratic and political processes.

“The judgment is a great relief for all Nigerians after a period of fierce contest and bickering that marred the last general elections. The Supreme Court has not only upheld the choice of greater number of Nigerians who chose APC and the President at the polls, it has also affirmed our belief in the judiciary as impartial arbiter whose pronouncements have strengthened our democracy in great leap.

“I felicitate with President Buhari, APC national leaders and all Nigerians on this sweet victory. The judgment is instructive because it has cleared all hurdles set against our collective march to the Next Level of good governance heralded by renewed energy to restore the country’s glory in infrastructure, economy and social well-being.

“The nation cannot afford to go back to the period of plague that characterised the PDP’s 16 years of misrule that pushed the whole country to the edge. Therefore, I see the judgment as a victory for good governance instituted by the APC-led Federal Government and for all patriotic Nigerians who share our philosophy for the rebirth of a new nation where everything will work.”