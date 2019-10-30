Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said today that the popular social media platform will no longer run any political advertising from candidates or about particular issues.

Dorsey announced this on Wednesday, saying Twitter’s position from now on will be that “political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

“We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally,” Dorsey wrote in a Twitter thread.

“A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”