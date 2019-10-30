Taco Bell promised to give away free Doritos Locos Tacos if a base was stolen during the 2019 World Series.

Everyone in America gets free tacos from Taco Bell today, October 30, thanks to baseball. As expected, the Chalupa-slinging fast-food chain’s annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” free food giveaway was triggered by the first stolen base of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

But the time to get a free taco is limited.

The deal only lasts four hours, from 2-6 p.m.