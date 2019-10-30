All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday urged the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to join hands with the ruling party in moving the nation more assuredly forward.

In a statement he personally signed on Supreme Court’s affirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, Tinubu commended PDP and Atiku for their tenacious pursuit of what was their legal remedies.

In statement entitled: “Presidential Election: Supreme Court Affirms Will of The People”, Tinubu also congratulated President Buhari and the APC on a well-deserved legal affirmation of a hard-won electoral victory.

“The rule of law conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people by dismissing the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and their presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“The sun rose high in the Nigeria sky today to shine its light over the entire land.

“Atiku should now channel the energy and intellect deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining APC “to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward.”

“On February 23, the people tendered the foremost expression of their sovereign, democratic will by voting for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This decision and this day will be recorded as important milestones on Nigeria’s inseparable march toward perfecting democracy and the rule of law across our land,” he said.

The APC national leader commended the Supreme Court for its expeditious and highly competent treatment of this important matter.

“Democracy has been affirmed and strengthened. By its ruling, the Supreme Court also affirmed that the rule of law is paramount; that the law is to be applied objectively, without regard to fear, friend or foe.

“The law is the law. Nothing is to be added to it and nothing subtracted from it. No one should enjoy undue favor or suffer unjust prejudice from its application.

“ In so doing, it undergirded its reputation as the highest court in the law and the ultimate guardian of the rule of law in our nation,” Tinubu said.

The APC leader extolled the virtues of the judiciary for the impartial administration of justice in electoral and other matters, adding that improvements were still needed in some areas.

He said that the victory was a result of President Buhari’s hard work and of the trust the people had in him as a committed leader.

“With these electoral and legal victories now behind us, the APC must give due honor to the faith the people have reposed in us.

“They expect us to govern in a way that produces the shared prosperity and enlightened future they deserve. We must commit ourselves fully to this profound and august task.

“Most importantly, it is fitting to commend the people of Nigeria. You are a law-abiding and good people. You voted in peace and good faith and you awaited the judicial process in like manner.

“You expect nothing from government but what it ought to do for you. You are the backbone and best hope of our land.

” President Buhari and the APC shall work for your benefit and on your behalf in order to realize our common dream of a better nation,” Tinubu said