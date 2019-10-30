The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has advised the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to stop issuing driver’s licence to drug addicts and motorists who consumed alcohol and other hard substances.

Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna, Chairman of the Union in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau, gave the advice on Wednesday at the launch of the 2019 Ember Months Campaign organised by the Bukuru Unit Command of FRSC in Barkin Ladi

According to Haruna, proper checks on the personality and lifestyle of drivers before issuing them with a driver’s license will go a long way in ensuring sanity on the highways.

He advised the corps to subject anybody coming to obtain a drivers license to thorough medical checks to ascertain their level of fitness to ply the highways with vehicles

“We want to call on FRSC to stop issuing driver’s license to drivers who consume alcohol and other hard drugs.

“These are the category of persons who don’t respect traffic rules and regulations; indulge in speeding, overloading and other forms of recklessness on the roads.

“We in NURTW don’t have the powers to arrest them or even stop them from driving, particularly that they have been licensed by the authority concerned.

“So, we are calling on FRSC to conduct proper checks before issuing a license to drivers,” he advised.

Haruna called on members of his union to shun consumption of hard drugs, speeding, overloading and obey traffic regulations at all times, adding that such a move would ensure safety on highways.

He also admonished commercial drivers and all motorists to support and co-operate with the FRSC in its bid to check accidents and ensure safe motoring environment for all.