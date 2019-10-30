Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sadness over the death of the first Military Governor of the State, Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson (retd) on Wednesday at 83.

Mobolaji Johnson died in Lagos after a brief illness.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the late Gen. Johnson as a complete gentleman and officer.

“A dedicated Lagosian. General Johnson contributed immensely to the development of Lagos state in particular and the nation in general,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu recalled that General Johnson’s time as the first Military Governor of Lagos State from May 1967 to July 1975, brought visible infrastructural development to the state.

He said: ‘‘Although General Mobolaji Johnson has gone to be with his Lord and Creator, the memories of great accomplishments he left behind will linger on forever. One remembers how the late General Johnson’s administration worked with other seasoned professionals to establish five Government Colleges and Housing Estates, which were commissioned by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, within one year of his administration. This, to me, is the hallmark of service and has remained a benchmark for successive administrations in the state.’’

Sanwo-Olu, who described the late Gen Johnson as a man of vision with a mission to see a modern Lagos evolve, noted that the vision had started to manifest in what we see today as every successive administration strives to build on the developmental structure and foundation of good governance laid by late General Johnson.

The Governor reminded Lagosians that the best way to immortalise the deceased is to ensure that good governance spreads to every facet of the society.

“We must ensure that the people enjoy the dividend of democracy. Development must touch the lives of the people directly. This is the best way to immortalise the late Mobolaji Johnson because this is virtue he lived for.’’ Sanwo-Olu stated.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos state, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of late Brigadier General Mobolaji Johnson.’’