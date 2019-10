Manchester United are through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after showing Chelsea how it is done at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Marcus Rashford placed United in front in the 25th-minute from the penalty spot but the lead was canceled by Chelsea in-form striker Michu Batshuayi in the 61-minute.

In a day Rashford played in good spirit, Chelsea’s defence line could not hold the game as the United number 9 struck again in the 73rd-minute to seal the victory.