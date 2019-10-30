By the grace of the Court of Appeal Sokoto Division, the Peoples Democratic Party landed a double blow on the All Progressives Congress in the state, making it lose two seats in the National Assembly.

Sacked were Senator Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal for Sokoto South Senatorial District and Aliyu Shehu, representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

Senator Ibrahim Danbaba of PDP will now take Tambuwal’s senate seat while Balarabe Kakale will replace APC’s Aliyu Shehu in the House of Representatives.

In a short judgement read by Justice Frederick Oho, the court said that the appeal filed by Danbaba and Kakale both candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during 2019 election have succeeded and details on the judgement will be given later.

Oho set aside the judgements delivered by Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed the appellants petitions in favour of the respondents who are All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

Danbaba had challenged Tambuwal, alleging he did not score majority of lawful votes and that he was not qualified to run for the election as his credentials bore Abubakar Shehu Arabu. Tambuwal had told the lower court that he lost his original certificates and had to re-apply for them from all the schools he attended. He also said Arabu was his grandfather’s name, while he adopted Tambuwal because he is from the town.

The Appeal Court on Tuesday also ordered fresh election in Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency of Sokoto state.

The Court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the election within 90 days.

The case was filed by Abubakar Abdullahi, candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the election of incumbent House of Representatives member, Alhaji Bala Hassan of APC.