By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video about the arrest of the two sisters, Helen and Susan, who accused afro-pop singer, Davido, of impregnating one of them.

Last week, the two sisters in another video claimed that Davido had a sexual encounter with Susan, which resulted in a pregnancy. Davido denied the accusation.

Reacting to the video, Davido threatened to ensure that the ladies end up in jail. He went on to place a one million naira bounty on them.

It didn’t take long before the women in the video came out to deny their claims. They said they were pranksters.

The accusers were later seen in another viral video online on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in handcuffs after getting arrested by Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh.

Spesh could be heard telling one of the ladies to lift up her head or get a slap in the face. The singer later asked them to be freed.

Fuck it … release the idiots 😇 — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 29, 2019

Since the release of the video, there have been mixed reactions on Twitter about it.

Some of Buhari’s supporters on social media reminded Davido how he attacked the President during the Osun governorship election but was never touched, accusing the musician of being a hypocrite.

Popular Buhari supporter, Kayode Ogundamisi, said on Twitter that Davido would have abused power if his uncle had emerged as the governor of Osun State.

Imagine @iam_Davido as first Cousin in @StateofOsun with his Uncle @IsiakaAdeleke1 as Governor. And @MBuhari is meant to be the tyrant o! https://t.co/lYFWWKEBHX — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) October 29, 2019

Another Buhari supporter, Jack Obinyan, said Davido should have left the women alone after they apologised for the prank.

After the public apology, why will the girls be handcuffed and dehumanized in that manner? Davido is crap! who arrested him for all the nonsense he said during the Osun elections?…Men I dislike this guy now…Mtcheeew! pic.twitter.com/9fvhLOPctZ — Jack Obinyan-Buhari 🇳🇬 (@JackObinyan) October 29, 2019

If your so called yeye mcm @iam_Davido could arrest this ladies, then he is foolish petty and all the bad things in this world, they were just joking nah,it was just a prank. Dude is so foolish, thats why i can never stan him. I stan @wizkidayo for life for life. https://t.co/DkQEuzqZCe — TORRES ORGAN BLOG (@TORRESBLOG094) October 29, 2019

So Davido sent his boys to catch the girls, hand cuff them and also parade them like criminals!!!!! Davido is now the POLICE & the JUDICIARY all in one? My brother, Hustle ooooO! 😭😭😩 — SLEEKY TEE™ (@Tee_Sleek) October 30, 2019

“Davido find this girls and arrest them, let them jo soapy inside kirikiri” Davido finally arrested them Same people: “ahan! It’s not that serious now, it’s only a prank, why do you have to arrest them. My favorite wizzy could never… yarayarayarayara” Fear people o! — Mayor of Ikotun (@Bard_Boi_) October 30, 2019

you want them to spend time in jail? i’m with you. why are you threatening to assault them on camera? they fucked up, granted. but there is nothing funny about how davido & his friends are treating those ladies. we condemn this when the police do it, why is it now ok? — JJ (@juiciestofjays) October 29, 2019

@JMaigamu Have you ever be scandalized? Note,It is not Davido that handicuffed them. He put a sum of 1m & whoever that caught them must show the evidence. They accused him through the media & how they caught them was also shown through the media. Davido has right to sue them. — Comrd.Jessica Ogwata🇳🇬 (@womenvoiceNG_) October 30, 2019

they did bad of course. And i am sure that if he takes it up Legally(not like the one he is doing currently)i think the ladies will have alot of time in prison for so many charges — C A S S ♔ (@cassiniemmanuel) October 30, 2019

@iam_Davido abeg release them, let them sign a contract or something that you can use against them in future, should they show up again. You are an icon you don't need this shit, bone it abeg. — C A S S ♔ (@cassiniemmanuel) October 30, 2019

First of all, @iam_Davido commented on #instablog9ja 'LMAO' when Instablog9ja posted a video of d ladies on handcuff, now that he knws lot of people, his fans also ain't happy abt d situation, He nw posted 'Fuck it.. Release the idiots' SMH! Boss u don fuck up already joor! 🙄😒 https://t.co/l7sR0D3HEK — Itz Official Blaq Boi🙍🏾‍♂😉 (@AshiwobeG) October 30, 2019

Let those girls counter sue him for kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, invasion of privacy ,phycological torture — Ad andy (@osundeko_adeolu) October 30, 2019

Davido was wrong. He simply intimidated those girls. If they had money…. That's not how to handle defanation. It's not a criminal offense that needs parading one in handcuff. Shame on him — #RhynosKonsult 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@nnaemy2001) October 30, 2019

2morons came out after Chioma gave birth to claim Davido got one of em pregnant…which is inhumane Davido arrested and humiliated them…which is also inhumane Inhumane cancel Inhumane

Ojoro cancel ojoro… quick maths🤷 — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) October 29, 2019

She say Davido impregnate her sis Davido impregnate them with handcuffs Impregnate cancel impregnate — Axis (@Iam_abdoolaxis) October 29, 2019