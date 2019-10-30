Alleged Pregnancy: Davido’s accusers handcuffed and paraded by Davido’s hype man.

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video about the arrest of the two sisters, Helen and Susan, who accused afro-pop singer, Davido, of impregnating one of them.

Last week, the two sisters in another video claimed that Davido had a sexual encounter with Susan, which resulted in a pregnancy. Davido denied the accusation.

Reacting to the video, Davido threatened to ensure that the ladies end up in jail. He went on to place a one million naira bounty on them.

It didn’t take long before the women in the video came out to deny their claims. They said they were pranksters.

The accusers were later seen in another viral video online on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in handcuffs after getting arrested by Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh.

Spesh could be heard telling one of the ladies to lift up her head or get a slap in the face. The singer later asked them to be freed.

Since the release of the video, there have been mixed reactions on Twitter about it.

Some of Buhari’s supporters on social media reminded Davido how he attacked the President during the Osun governorship election but was never touched, accusing the musician of being a hypocrite.

Popular Buhari supporter, Kayode Ogundamisi, said on Twitter that Davido would have abused power if his uncle had emerged as the governor of Osun State.

Another Buhari supporter, Jack Obinyan, said Davido should have left the women alone after they apologised for the prank.

 