Atiku Abubakar

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The news of former Nigeria’s Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar’s loss at the Supreme Court has set social media on fire.

Atiku had challenged the judgement of the Presidential Election Tribunal which affirmed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the February 2019 poll.

However, the Supreme Court in an unanimous judgement on Wednesday affirmed that Buhari was validly elected as Nigeria’s President in the 23 February presidential election.

A seven-man panel of the court, headed by Justice Tanko Ibrahim Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of Buhari at the election.

The news has prompted mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media. See some reactions below:

 