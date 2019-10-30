By Taiwo Okanlawon

The news of former Nigeria’s Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar’s loss at the Supreme Court has set social media on fire.

Atiku had challenged the judgement of the Presidential Election Tribunal which affirmed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the February 2019 poll.

However, the Supreme Court in an unanimous judgement on Wednesday affirmed that Buhari was validly elected as Nigeria’s President in the 23 February presidential election.

A seven-man panel of the court, headed by Justice Tanko Ibrahim Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of Buhari at the election.

The news has prompted mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media. See some reactions below:

In matters like these with high public interest and political tension on electoral disputes, Justice is not only to be done but care is usually taken to make it seem by all that Justice was done; hence, Nigeria’s CJNs always empanel the 7 most senior Judges at the SC to preside. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) October 30, 2019

So in 1979 when Awolowo challenged Shagari, CJN Atanda Fatai-Williams chose alongside himself most senior Judges – Mohammed Bello, Andrew Obaseki, Kayode Eso, Ayo Irikefe, Chike Idigbe and Mohammed Uwais. This was the first time of such and one was left out but precedent set. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) October 30, 2019

Court nullified Zamfara APC's votes in 2019 election – Good for Democracy Court removed APC from the ballot in River States – Good for Democracy Court refused to declare Buhari as winner in 3 elections – Good for Democracy Atiku loses at the Supreme Court – This is Tyranny.🙅‍♂️ — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) October 30, 2019

Shout out to 1. Atiku's lawyers

2. The brain behind non-existent INEC server

2. Osita, the useless Star witness

3. The fake Kenyan ICT data analyst

4. Vociferous Segun Showunmi

5. Atiku's online defenders Y'all are the real winners of Atiku's FAILED appeal. Y'all cashed out. — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) October 30, 2019

Idiagbon was in Saudi Arabia when IBB overthrew BUHARI GOVERNMENT in 1985. PMB is in Saudi Arabia today when BUHARI GOVERNMENT crushed Atiku. Equation Balanced! — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) October 30, 2019

If you're cheering because Atiku has lost in the supreme court Let me tell you something about Tyranny It needs blood to maintain momentum, once the original enemies have been sidelined they will come for their very own supporters From Hitler to Pinochet to Mugabe, you're next — William Ukpe (@William_Ukpe) October 30, 2019

Dear Nigerians, the matter don cast.

PDP cannot save you.

Atiku cannot save you.

The judiciary cannot save you.

The legislature cannot save you. Only you can save yourself! — Babasola Kuti (@RealSolaKuti) October 30, 2019

Any system that requires you to carry Polling Unit results to physical Collation Centres is a joke. That's what your Electoral Act stipulates. Which is why the Electoral Act is a joke. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) October 30, 2019

The Electoral Act insists over-voting should ONLY be proved at the PU level, instead of either at the Ward or LGA level. So, if we have 3000 PUs in a state, how do we, within 14 days, tender 3000 INEC registers & 3000 INEC result sheets to prove over-voting in that state? — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) October 30, 2019

Same way APC Twitter thinks everyone who criticise Buhari's govt supports Atiku/PDP, it's same way PDP twitter thinks criticizing Buhari's govt translates to wanting them back in power. You had 16yrs to put up a transparent electoral process that would make rigging difficult. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) October 30, 2019

And for Buhari and his party APC, you also have the opportunity in your hands to make Nigeria a better place for its citizens. Pass laws to strengthen our electoral laws to make rigging impossible, if you fail you would also cry someday like PDP is crying presently. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) October 30, 2019

CJN to Dr Livy Uzokwu, “If you want time to make up your mind, we will give you time. We don’t want you to go and write a petition against us later that we are the one that pushed you to make a decision.” Why the hostility from CJN to the PDP/Atiku team? Who are the we? — Alhaji Table Breaker (@yemi_adebowale) October 30, 2019

Atiku should just go and rest, even if he goes to all the courts in the world he'll just end up being fucked and he won't still cum. — Enugu Adopted Son™ (@Swaaguu_Baba) October 30, 2019

My attention has been drawn to the fact that Supreme court has dismissed Atiku's Appeal Today's episode reminds of when clattenburg was 'picked' to officiate Chelsea v Man U those Baba Fergie days The man just gave 2 Red cards to Chelsea and it was game over — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) October 30, 2019

Console yourself. Tell yourself the truth now and always. You lost because you're a fraudster. Every aspect of your career has been bedevilled with all manner of fraudulent practices. From Customs to VP. Nigeria doesn't deserve your kind anymore. You've done enough damage already https://t.co/Tc4XZxoCC4 — onyemaechi chigbu (@osychigbu) October 30, 2019

AA might have lose out but he gave a good brave fight that exposed the flaws in our judiciary and he made us know how flawed our electoral system is, we hoped he came but the corrupt ones who don't want us to see the prosperity in the ATIKU'S PLAN refuted. I don't regret anything https://t.co/6Naz3Vc2JN — THE PEN (@Samcleave_Ng) October 30, 2019

Atiku knows he can't win. He might possibly be using this to cover up his ass Against those corruption allegations against him. — Basheer Usman (@basheerusman14) October 30, 2019

That some people are criticizing this current government doesn’t means Nigeria want @atiku to rule. Stimulate is not the answer — BLAC SMILE🌎 (@BlaCnProuD) October 30, 2019

Funny how every PDP supporter is a businessman or businesswoman with so much money like Mompha, HushPuppy it whatever shit he calls himself and Atiku himself..Yeah, millionaires indeed..All of una go get sense by force..Border is closed, EFCC is on fire..No more easy money guys! — Proudly Nigerian (@liteventures) October 30, 2019

He is not my Atiku. I am not interested in whether he wins or not. Please go and rest and stop jumping into convos with assumptions. — Z. (@Zennyharry) October 30, 2019