It’s all over at Anfield. What a game!. Liverpool are in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after a thrilling penalty shootout victory.

It ended 5-5 at full time after both sides picked up from where they stopped in the first-half to produce another electrifying performance with show of goals in Anfield.

Divock Origi’s 94th-minute equaliser sent the tie to penalties, where Kelleher saved from Ceballos to allow Jones to win it.

First Half

The First half of the Carabao Cup fixture at the Anfield between Liverpool and Arsenal could be described as a mad half of football.

It’s full of attacking football as both sides run riot but Martinelli once again the hero.

It’s currently 2-3 in favour of Arsenal at the Liverpool’s ground, but anything could happen if the same intensity is repeated in second half.

It started on the wrong foot for Arsenal with an own goal scored by Mustafi, but Arsenal rallied back with an equaliser in the 19th minute courtesy of Lucas Toreirra.

Martinelli then becomes the shining light and chief tormentor in front of the Liverpool fans as he scored in the 26th and 36th minute of the match to give Arsenal a good lead.

But things went wrong for Arsenal again in the 41-minute as Liverpool midfielder Keita blasts the ball at goal and it appears to hit Bellerin on the arm and penalty was given, which was buried by Milner.

Half-time: Liverpool2-3 Arsenal