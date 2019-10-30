President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the family of Aminu Manu, a journalist with Radio France International(RFI), who died on Monday.

Lawan in a statement by his spokesperson Mr Ola Awoniyi on Wednesday also expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Plateau over the untimely death of the frontline broadcaster.

Lawan said he received the news of Manu’s demise with shock and sadness.

“He was a hardworking journalist who exhibited an unbridled passion and patriotism in his work throughout his journalism practice,” Lawan said.

The president of the senate also extended his condolences to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), describing Manu’s death as a great loss to the journalism profession.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and for Almighty Allah to comfort his family