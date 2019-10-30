The Federal Government on Wednesday lifted the suspension placed on two international Non Governmental Organisations, Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps, working in Nigeria’s north east states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development announced the lifting of the ban, saying it is ‘temporary’.

AAH was first shut down by the Nigerian military. Mercy Corps followed suit, with the military accusing them of aiding and abetting the Boko Haram insurgents.

Here is the statement issued by the minister on the matter:

“Government of Nigeria is concerned about counter terrorism efforts and all measures must be in place to support the efforts of the government to end this conflict in North East Nigeria.

“The suspension of the two International Humanitarian Organizations namely Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps, is temporarily lifted. The concerns and recommendations of the Board of Inquiry (BOI) will continue to receive attention and scrutiny to address the issues raised and comply.

” Based on the 7-point agenda proposed by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to strengthen coordination and partnership between the humanitarian community and the Government of Nigeria in the North East, and taking into consideration the planned civil-military coordination workshop in Maiduguri by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and other stakeholders, these issues will be addressed through the following mechanisms:

-Establishment of a High-Level Policy Forum on Humanitarian Assistance in northeast Nigeria by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development at the federal level to discuss/resolve all emerging issues with the Humanitarian Response in the North East.

-Vetting/Due Diligence of all Humanitarian Vendors in northeast Nigeria to be conducted by the Government of Nigeria before engagement by Humanitarian Actors.

-Clearance and registration of all NGOs by the Government of Nigeria before deployment.engagement in Humanitarian Activities in Nigeria

-Transportation and allocation of Fuel and other sensitive humanitarian commodities including fertilizers to humanitarian actors in the field by Government approved vendors/providers in northeast Nigeria..

-Submission of monthly reports on humanitarian activities including funding received and source of funding, project activities funded and location, number of people assisted to the Government of Nigeria through the Ministry….

-Review and strengthen Civil – Military Coordination and existing systems at both Maiduguri and Abuja level.

-Development and approval of a cash transfer policy for humanitarian assistance in Northeast Nigeria within the Laws of the Government of Nigeria.