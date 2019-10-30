Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered the remand of a fake native doctor, Fatai Olalere Alli (a.k.a. Baba Abore, Baba Oshun), and two others in prison pending the filing, hearing and determination of their bail applications.

The other two are Adigun Fatai Olusegun and Olufemi Kolawole.

The accused persons were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, on criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretense.

The court had earlier granted the Commission’s prayer for an order of interim forfeiture of properties traced to Alli as well as freezing of accounts he allegedly used to received proceeds of crime.