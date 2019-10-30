A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a 41-year-old man, Raji Adio, to a concurrent jail term of 15 years imprisonment for unlawfully importing 5.10kg of Heroin into Nigeria.

The defendant was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Dec. 7, 2017, on a three counts charge of drug trafficking.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court had granted him bail while trial commenced.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Juliana Iroabuchi told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 3, 2017, at the E Arrival Hall of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos. She said that he conspired with two other accomplices who are now at large, to import about 5.10 kg of heroin from South Africa to Lagos.

The prosecution told the court that the narcotics were neatly concealed under two traveling bags in a false button, to avoid suspicion. She, however, said that the drug was uncovered during the inward clearance of passengers on board a South African Flight to Lagos.

She added that the offences contravened the provision of sections 11(a), 11(b) and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation 2004.

During the trial, Iroabuchi called seven witnesses and tendered 13 exhibits to prove the case for the prosecution.

The defendant on his part gave evidence for himself.

Justice Chuka Obiozor on Oct. 17, found the defendant guilty of the offence and convicted him, while he adjourned sentencing.

Delivering its verdict, the court sentenced the convict to 15 years imprisonment on count one with an option of N750,000 fine. On count two, the court sentenced the convict to eight years imprisonment without an option of fine, while on count three, he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with an option of N750,000 fine.

The court held that the sentences would run concurrently with effect from Sept. 3, 2017.