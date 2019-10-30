Ciara and Russell recreate Beyonce and Jay-Z’s looks for Halloween

By Taiwo Okanlawon

American singer, Ciara Harris and her husband, Russell Wilson dressed up as Beyoncé and Jay-Z to honour their friendship and the couple nailed the Carters’ matching pastel suits from the “Apesh**t” music video.

The couple also paid tribute to former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama with their portrait on the wall, just like the portrait painting of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” at the back of Beyonce and Jay-Z in the music video.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween,” Ciara, 34, captioned a video of herself and her husband, 30.

Ciara’s son Future, 5, and daughter Sienna, 2, also dressed as Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, complete with matching embellished pink ensembles and a stage to dance on.