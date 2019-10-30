Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to face fierce top-flight rivals Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight.

The Red Devils were ruthless in a 4-0 win over their Premier League opponents on the opening weekend of the season but will come up against a rejuvenated Blues side in west London.

Frank Lampard’s side are on a seven-game winning run in all competitions, with youngsters Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori cementing their first-team positions after spending last season on loan.

Red Devils counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, is enduring somewhat of an injury crisis and was only able to take an 18-man travelling squad with him to the English capital for this mouthwatering tie.

Starting line-ups

Chelsea XI: Caballero, James, Zouma, Guehi, Alonso, Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Pulisic.

Man Utd XI: Romero, Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, Williams, James, Rashford.

However, Chelsea will be captained by Jorginho tonight.

Jorginho captains the Blues tonight! ⓒ Here's our #CHEMUN team in full… 👊 pic.twitter.com/oMTYGg1MFk — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2019

However, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has continued to express confidence in his young team ahead of the United clash.

“There is a lot of noise, win, lose or draw; selection, whatever 11 I pick,” said Lampard, who has been unable to sign new players because of a club transfer embargo.

“I set out this season to see what these young boys could do.

“If I didn’t have a transfer ban and came to this club and had opportunities to bring players in during the summer, I still would have trusted the young boys and would have made decisions around that.

“For me to have thrown that away after one game at Manchester United and a few opinions, that would have made me a bit of a flip-flopper.”