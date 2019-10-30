All Progressives Congress (APC) says Supreme Court’s judgment has revalidated the election of President Muhammadu Buhari

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC also lauded the court judgment dismissing the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

‘APC welcomes the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal filed by PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 election victory.

‘We congratulate Nigerians, the president; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; party leaders, members, and supporters on the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“Following the earlier judgment of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed in its entirety the PDP and Atiku’s petition, the apex court is apt in dismissing the appeal for lacking merit,” Issa-Onilu said.

According to him, the party hails the judiciary for standing firm in the face of the PDP and Atiku’s subterfuge and siding with the Nigerian electorate.