President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets over their performance on Tuesday, which saw them winning 3-2 after they had trailed Ecuador by 1-2, five minutes to the end of the match.

It was the Eaglets second game at the ongoing Under 17 FIFA World Cup competition in Brazil,

According to the President, “The fact that the youngsters never gave up, and turned the table against their opponents, is a lesson in persistence and resilience.”

He recommended the can-do spirit displayed by the young boys to Nigerians, urging them to display such in all areas of endeavour, and in national development.

While wishing the Eaglets well in their final group match against Australia, a formality as the Nigerians have already qualified for the next round.

President Buhari pledged government support to the team, as they strive to win the Under 17 World Cup yet again, thus confirming Nigeria’s position as a global power at that level.