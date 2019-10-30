The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 34-year-old man, Wahab Abdullahi, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N4.3 belonging to his employer.

Wahab, who is of an undisclosed address, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, conversion, and stealing.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs O. Collins, told the court that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to commit the offences. Collins, who is from the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, said that the offences were committed between Aug. 2018 and Aug. 2019 at the Olomi area of Ibadan.

“Wahab was alleged to have fraudulently stolen money from his employer, one Mrs. Atinuke Oladokun while acting in her capacity. The defendant was alleged to have converted the sum of N4,338,264, a property of Mrs. Oladokun of Olomi area, Ibadan to his personal use,” she told the court.

She said that the offence contravened Sections 383(3), 438, 516 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Vol. II, Cap. 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Emmanuel Idowu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum. Idowu added that the sureties must be landed property owners within the jurisdiction of the court.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec.13 for hearing.