By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Attaining stardom and achieving celebrity status is a dream come true for many of us. Maybe because this comes with a lot of thrill and lavish lifestyle, thereby creating admiration and envy in equal measures.

The attraction to flashy lights, cameras at every angle seeking that perfect shot of a celebrity is what a lot of people crave.

All in all, with great publicity, comes great benefits and monetary value through advertising and endorsements.

Often times, most celebrities got their rise to stardom through very unexpected avenues that shocked even some of them. Some go through tough auditions and others get to celebrity status by sheer luck.

A notable breakthrough for most celebrities has been through reality television. Nothing attracts an audience like watching acts that are real and unedited for the most part.

This form of entertainment provides suspense and drama for those in love with reality. Since its breakthrough to mainstream media, a number of celebrities have been born.

Although not everyone who went through reality shows were able to sustain the fame, we have celebrities who used these shows as a stepping stone to actualizing their dreams and have over time remained recognized for what they do.

Below is a list of some of Nigeria’s celebrities who became famous from reality television shows.

1. Tonto Dikeh:

Tonto Dikeh after participating in the 2005 edition of “The Next Movie Star” in 2005. She emerged as the first runner-up and this opened up an array of opportunities for her in Nollywood.

2. Chidinma Ekile:

Chidinma Ekile rose to stardom just like Iyanya when she won the 2010 MTN Project Fame West Africa reality TV show which was the third season. The petite star has since been a favourite in the Nigerian music industry.

2. Iyanya:

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name Iyanya became a star after winning the first season of the MTN Project Fame West Africa TV show.

3. Omawumi Megbele:

Omawumi became recognised when in 2007, she emerged as the first runner-up on the first edition of West African Idols music competition, a reality TV show part of the Idols franchise. This set the ball rolling for her when her first single ‘In The Music’ endeared music lovers to her.

4. OC Ukeje:

One of Nollywood’s best acts, OC Ukeje, gained prominence after winning the Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) reality show after which he made his first screen appearance in 2008 in ‘White Waters’ alongside Joke Silva and Rita Dominic.

5. Darey Art Alade:

Darey is a product of the 2004 Project Fame Academy in South-Africa where he emerged third. He is the son of the renowned Nigerian entertainer, Art Alade.

6. Praiz:

Praise Ugbede Adejo aka Praiz gained more attention when he emerged the second runner-up in the first edition of MTN Project Fame West Africa reality show.

7. Uti Nwachukwu:

Uti Nwachukwu rose to limelight after winning the Big Brother Africa 5. Prior to this, he first participated in the Next Movie Star show before trying his luck at the Big Brother Africa Show in 2008 where he was evicted after 42 days. But in 2010, he was re-invited as a contestant to the Big Brother Africa 5 which he eventually won.

8. Timi Dakolo:

Timi has evolved into an award-winning Nigerian soul singer after rising to fame when he emerged winner of West African Idol 2007.

9. Ebuka Obi Uchendu:

Ebuka was a housemate on the first season of the Big Brother Naija reality show. Although he finished in the eight position, he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry and is one of the most successful products of this reality show. He has also risen from being a former housemate of the Big Brother Nigeria show to a host of the reality show.

10. Kenneth Okolie:

Kenneth rose to stardom after emerging winner of Mr Nigeria 2010 and second runner-up Mr World 2010. He has since become a Nollywood sensation.

11. Brian-Okwara:

Bright gained prominence after bagging the title of Mr Nigeria in 2007. He also reached the semi-finals of the Mister World 2007 competition. He has carved a niche for himself in Nollywood and the entertainment industry in general.

12. Yemi Alade:

Yemi gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single “Johnny”. She has since grown to be loved beyond the shores of Africa.

13. Kcee:

Limpopo crooner gained prominence after he won the first position alongside his then partner, Presh, of the first edition of the Star Quest reality TV show which was sponsored by Nigerian Breweries. KCee now rides solo after the duo decided to pursue their music career individually.

14. Munachi Abii:

Muna as popularly called won the 2007 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty pageant. She has over the years evolved to become a Nigerian rapper/hip-hop artist, songwriter, television presenter, model, and actress.