Yobe State Governor, MaiMala Buni, has approved the training of 680 youths in Text Coat and Emulsion Paints, manufactured by the Golden Voice Concept Ltd, a Kano based consultancy firm at the cost of N232 million.

This information was contained in a statement signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Alhassan Mamudo, Information Officer of Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Tuesday in Damaturu.

The statement, which stated that the training programme would be sponsored by the 17 Local Government Areas of the state added that the contract had been signed by the ministry on behalf of the council areas.

At the end of the six weeks of training, scheduled to hold in Damaaturu, the trainees would be provided with paint making equipment to set up their small scale paint manufacturing businesses and become employers of labour.

The statement enjoined the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to equip themselves with the skills that would be provided by the training.