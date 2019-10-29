Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt will train children in both football and Basic Education with a view to building a strong future for them.

Speaking during a live broadcast on Real Madrid Television during a Programme, Real Madrid Connecta with Cristina Gullon on Monday night, Governor Wike said that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt would develop great football stars equipped with basic education.

Wike said that as a global brand, Real Madrid is loved in Nigeria and across Rivers State. He promised to remain an outstanding promoter of the ideals of the club.

He said Nigerians and Rivers people were happy with the establishment of the Real Madrid Academy by the Rivers State Government.

Wike said inquiries and requests for admission into the outstanding Football Academy have come from far and near. He noted that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt would be developed along the standards set by the Club.

“Real Madrid Football Club is loved across Nigeria and in Rivers State. It is a global brand. The best club in the world.

“People are very happy with the establishment of the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt. They are eager to have their children admitted into the Academy.

“We have given our people the opportunity to use their skills and their potentials to become great Super Stars in the future.

“These children will not only be trained to become superstar footballers, they will acquire basic education at the Academy,, he said.

Wike expressed happiness that he has the privilege to coordinate the process of grooming the next generation of international football stars who will rule the world.

He said: “It gives me joy that I am privileged to coordinate this process of developing fresh international talents.”

Wike urged the Real Madrid Family to always patronise Rivers State because of its economic viability. He said with over six million people, an international airport, two seaports and the high prevalence of oil and gas, Rivers State remained an economic destination of choice.

“I believe all of you will come and see things for yourselves,” Wike said.

Wike is in Madrid for the signing of ratification agreement with the Real Madrid Foundation for the development of Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt into an international football academy.

The agreement signing ceremony took place on Monday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid Football Club. The signature event held at the Presidency Reception Centre of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.