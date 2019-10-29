President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday 28th, October travelled to Saudi Arabi and is expected to return to Nigeria on 17 November.

While in Saudi Arabia, Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

Also, he will be attending the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) after which he will go on a private visit to the United Kingdom.

It is also believed that while the president is in Saudi Arabia, he will visit Makkah for his second Umra in the year.