Another day, another landmark figure for Leo Messi. Such is the life of the Argentinian superstar.
On Tuesday in Barcelona, he made it 50 goals from free-kicks in his professional career with another spectacular effort in the game against Valladolid.
The first of those 50 came in November 2008 in a league game against Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou, the beginning of a free-kick extravaganza that has led him to a total of 44 for Barça and six for the Argentinian national side.
Watch the magical moment below:
Barçelona are also on stunning form. Tuesday’s spectacular 5-1 defeat of Valladolid was the seventh win in a row, equalling the second-best streak under Ernesto Valverde.
And if the team can continue its rampant march with victories in the upcoming fixtures against Levante and Slavia Prague … That would equal his best-ever run of nine wins!
7-in-a-row: September 24 to 29 October 2019
Barça 2-1 Villarreal
Getafe 0-2 Barça
Barça 2-1 Inter Milan (UCL)
Barça 4-0 Sevilla
Eibar 0-3 Barça
Slavia Prague 1-2 Barça (UCL)
Barça 5-1 Real Valladolid
7-in-a-row: 30 February to 30 March 2019
Sevilla 2-4 Barça
Real Madrid 0-3 Barça (CDR)
Real Madrid 0-1 Barça
Barça 3-1 Rayo Vallecano
Barça 5-1 Olympique Lyonnais (UCL)
Real Betis 1-4 Barça
Barça 2-0 Espanyol
7-in-a-row: 20 May to 19 September 2018
Barça 1-0 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 1-2 Barça (SSC)
Barça 3-0 Deportivo Alavés
Real Valladolid 0-1 Barça
Barça 8-2 Huesca
Real Sociedad 1-2 Barça
Barça 4-0 PSV (UCL)
9-in-a-row (Valverde’s record): 20 August to 1 October 2017
Barça 3-0 Real Betis
Deportivo Alavés 0-2 Barça
Barça 5-0 Espanyol
Barça 3-0 Juventus (UCL)
Getafe 1-2 Barça
Barça 6-1 Eibar
Girona 0-3 Barça
Sporting Lisbon 0-1 Barça (UCL)
Barça 3-0 Las Palmas
What do you think?