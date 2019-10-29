Messi scores his 50th free kick from 30 yards out.

Another day, another landmark figure for Leo Messi. Such is the life of the Argentinian superstar.

On Tuesday in Barcelona, he made it 50 goals from free-kicks in his professional career with another spectacular effort in the game against Valladolid.

The first of those 50 came in November 2008 in a league game against Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou, the beginning of a free-kick extravaganza that has led him to a total of 44 for Barça and six for the Argentinian national side.

Watch the magical moment below:

Barçelona are also on stunning form. Tuesday’s spectacular 5-1 defeat of Valladolid was the seventh win in a row, equalling the second-best streak under Ernesto Valverde.

And if the team can continue its rampant march with victories in the upcoming fixtures against Levante and Slavia Prague … That would equal his best-ever run of nine wins!

7-in-a-row: September 24 to 29 October 2019

Barça 2-1 Villarreal
Getafe 0-2 Barça
Barça 2-1 Inter Milan (UCL)
Barça 4-0 Sevilla
Eibar 0-3 Barça
Slavia Prague 1-2 Barça (UCL)
Barça 5-1 Real Valladolid

7-in-a-row: 30 February to 30 March 2019
Sevilla 2-4 Barça
Real Madrid 0-3 Barça (CDR)
Real Madrid 0-1 Barça
Barça 3-1 Rayo Vallecano
Barça 5-1 Olympique Lyonnais (UCL)
Real Betis 1-4 Barça
Barça 2-0 Espanyol

7-in-a-row: 20 May to 19 September 2018
Barça 1-0 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 1-2 Barça (SSC)
Barça 3-0 Deportivo Alavés
Real Valladolid 0-1 Barça
Barça 8-2 Huesca
Real Sociedad 1-2 Barça
Barça 4-0 PSV (UCL)

9-in-a-row (Valverde’s record): 20 August to 1 October 2017
Barça 3-0 Real Betis
Deportivo Alavés 0-2 Barça
Barça 5-0 Espanyol
Barça 3-0 Juventus (UCL)
Getafe 1-2 Barça
Barça 6-1 Eibar
Girona 0-3 Barça
Sporting Lisbon 0-1 Barça (UCL)
Barça 3-0 Las Palmas