By Jennifer Okundia

Being Nigerian is hard, living in the same country is harder, but having to go through water that gets to the knee level just to be about your daily activities every day is even tougher.

The Otun Araromi area of Isheri, Magodo phase 1 area of Lagos state is now an awful sight and a cause of worry to residents in the community.

Flooding has now taken over what used to be motorable areas and the people have been forced to live their lives this way. Whenever the dam is opened once in 3 years, due to the proximity of this area to the Ogun river, everywhere gets flooded.

People have now resulted to using canoes not in a river but on their streets, located in the center of excellence. Those who cannot afford a boat or due to its unavailability use their legs.

Business owners are not left out, as most stores were shut due to the flooded area.

Places of worship also got their fair share of the disaster.

Earlier this month, not fewer than 4 persons lost their lives when a building on the hill collapsed.

Pmnews spoke to the Baale of this area and he revealed that the building collapse wasn’t as a result of the flood as most people thought, but it is because those houses on the hill have no embankment (A wall or bank of earth or stone built to prevent a river flooding an area) and so the houses on the ground flood are endangered.

He also stated that people do not really adhere to building plans after approvals have been given homeowners, and used the medium to call on the Lagos state government to provide drainages and channels for the water to pass through

Image credit: Ayodele Efunla