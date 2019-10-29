ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. military had killed the person who likely would have succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of Islamic State.

‘Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,’ Trump said on Twitter.

‘Most likely would have taken the top spot,’he wrote.

Trump did not specify who he was referring to. But on Monday, Newsweek reported that Baghdadi’s successor is the former Iraqi army officer named Abdullah Qardash – sometimes spelt Karshesh.

Abdullah Qardash, new ISIS leader

Little is known about Qardash, who once served under Saddam Hussein.

But he is understood to have already taken over a number of duties from al-Baghdadi prior to his demise this week when he detonated a suicide vest, reported Mail Online.

The U.S. on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir – the Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group.

Muhajir was killed in a separate operation in northern Syria in a joint raid between Kurdish-led and U.S. forces.

Trump on Sunday announced the killing of Baghdadi by U.S. special operations forces in northwestern Syria. He said Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and his three children and later it was learnt, the bomb also hurt a special military dog that gave him a chase.