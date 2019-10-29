The FAA said the plane came down in Berkley Avenue in Colonia at 11am
At least two houses are said to be on fire after the Cessna 414 hit a property.
Images from the scene show emergency crews on the residential street as fire crews battle the flames.
A reporter at the scene told NBC New York: ‘Very heavy flames and very heavy black smoke coming up from the fire.’
In an update the NBC tweeted: “No civilians on the ground injured in NJ plane crash, mayor says. Pilot was only person on plane, pilot’s condition not known”.
