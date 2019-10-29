Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed dismay over what it called incessant military raids on Ogoniland.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by its Assistant Secretary, Alex Akori, MOSOP said it was particularly disturbed by “the impacts military repression is having on the increasing level of deaths presently experienced in Ogoni communities especially as reports point to a high level of heart conditions and very strange sicknesses.

“MOSOP condemns the frequent military raids on Ogonland as they increasingly darken the future of our people, frustrates our hopes and prospects of a peaceful resolution of the Ogoni oil conflicts which has led to the death of thousands of Ogonis including the November 10, 1995 hanging of nine of our leaders and civil rights campaigners.

“We are further disturbed by the negative impact of these military raids on our communities as they cause disruptions in normal community life, food shortages and constitute real threats to the future of our people who have only been grappling to recover from a very painful past and survive in an environment seriously impacted by oil spills.” It said.

The body also lamented that, in spite its willingness to engage the authorities in discussions in order to resolve issues, government seemed not to be interested in dialogue.

It demanded respect for rights of the Ogoni people and an end to military raids on the communities.

MOSOP also called for the strengthening of Police formations in Ogoni, an increase in the number of Police stations covering Ogoniland and better equipment for the police in the area to enhance their capacity to deliver on their responsibilities.

“Finally, we urge the Ogoni people to remain calm and peaceful and will assure that all crimes against our people including present human rights violations will certainly be called to question”, the body concluded.