Two men, Ajana Oluwabunmi, 24 and Idehen Oluwatimilehin, 20, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for the alleged unlawful wearing of military camouflage berets.

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a one-count charge of unlawful wearing of military camouflage berets.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 27 at about 1 p.m. in Ado-Ekiti. He alleged that they unlawfully wore military camouflage berets while they were not military officers.

Sgt. Apata said that the offence contravened Section 110 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He also asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The accused counsel, Mr. Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant them bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The magistrate, Mrs. Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Awosika adjourned the case until Nov. 28 for hearing.