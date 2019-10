Lagos-Ibadan rail connection is still a work in progress, but some of the facilities that will make its operation seamless are also being erected simultaneously.

Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi shared some photographs about the expansive Ebute Meta station still under construction.

The pictures were taken during the visit of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who has promised to offer a free train ride from Lagos to Ibadan in November..