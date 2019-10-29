A councillor representing Kakuri Hausa Ward in Kaduna South Local Government of Kaduna State, Theophilus Madami has been arrested by EFCC for alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N11.08m.

The suspect, allegedly approached one, Ibrahim Ringim Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Supplied Services Limited, a distributor of pasta products, with claims that his council needed pasta products for distribution to its citizens.

Consequently, the company, sometime in November, 2018, supplied products worth N16.08m to the suspect who paid a deposit of N5m, leaving a balance of N11.080,000.00.

After delivery of the goods, he diverted the proceeds his personal use and refused to pay the balance as agreed.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.