In a bid to push for good governance and encourage civic participation in governance, a record label, Chocolate City on Thursday, in partnership with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), held a round-table discussion on making Nigeria work again.

The event, which was held at CCX Lounge Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, played host to the many celebrities and journalists who converged to discuss salient issues about Nigerian society which includes corruption, embezzlement, human trafficking, and poor governance.

Other issues discussed include stigmatisation of people living with disabilities, increased and perpetual suffering of the masses, gender-based abuse and violence against women.

Celebrities such as Nikki Laoye, Falz the Bahd Guy, Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya, Ushbebe, Waje Uruobe, Williams Uchemba, Ruggedman, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, and Kate Henshaw had the floor at different points to air their opinions on the critical issues.

Participants present were asked to join efforts to ensure that the next generation of Nigerian leaders would be trustworthy, accountable and competent.

They were also encouraged to use their voices in their various capacities to speak against the ills of the society and negligence of the government which would, in no distant future, spur the relevant quarters of government into actions capable positively affecting the wellbeing of every Nigerian.

Present at the event include amongst others Do2dtun, Seun Kuti, Ibrahim Suleiman, Joey Akan, VJ Adams, Akah Nani, Temi Solomon, Bez, Johnny Drille.